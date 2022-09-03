RANDOLPH, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office is searching for a 57-year-old woman who has been missing since Thursday.

Amy Hill was last seen at her Bowen Road home around 5 p.m. on Sept. 1. Though there is no description of what she was last seen wearing, the Sheriff’s office said she may be with her chocolate lab, Tucker.

Anyone with information on Hill’s whereabouts or who believes they have seen Hill or Tucker is asked to contact the Sheriff’s office at (716) 938-2217.

(Courtesy: Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office)