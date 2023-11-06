SOUTH VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 79-year-old Cattaraugus County man is facing a slew of charges after a report of an armed robbery on Sawmill Run Road in South Valley.
This past Saturday night, the Sheriff’s office says Matthew Yuschik confronted the victims, pointed a pistol at them and took their property. Authorities did not detail what was allegedly stolen.
Yuschik, a South Valley resident, was subsequently charged with criminal use of a weapon, robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and grand larceny.
After being processed and arraigned, he was taken to the Cattaraugus County Jail on bail.
