SOUTH VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 79-year-old Cattaraugus County man is facing a slew of charges after a report of an armed robbery on Sawmill Run Road in South Valley.

This past Saturday night, the Sheriff’s office says Matthew Yuschik confronted the victims, pointed a pistol at them and took their property. Authorities did not detail what was allegedly stolen.

Yuschik, a South Valley resident, was subsequently charged with criminal use of a weapon, robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and grand larceny.

After being processed and arraigned, he was taken to the Cattaraugus County Jail on bail.