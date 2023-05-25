COLDSPRING, N.Y. (WIVB) — A trail expansion at Allegany State Park is making it easier for hikers and bikers to reach the Quaker Lake beach area.

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced Thursday that a new $6.8 million, 3.6-mile, multi-use trail project was complete.

“Allegany State Park is one of the finest wilderness parks in the U.S., and this project will make it easier and safer for visitors to access the Quaker Lake beach from nearby camping areas, hiking trails and recreational areas,” Gov. Hochul said. “This project not only helps New York achieve its nation-leading climate goals, but it also reflects the State’s ongoing partnership with the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation to expand access to outdoor recreation in New York State.”

This new project extended a 1.6-mile trail that opened in Fall 2020. Hochul’s office says it expands it to the north side of Route 3 from the Taft Cabin Trail to the Quaker General Store and park rental office. In addition to an elevated boardwalk crossing the wetland, it also includes eight pedestrian bridges.

“During the last two decades, more than 14.7 million people have visited the Quaker Run Area, which averages approximately 740,000 annual visitors,” Hochul’s office said.