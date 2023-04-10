PORTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An ATV rider was killed in a crash in Cattaraugus County Saturday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., deputies with the Sheriff’s office responded to Gleason Hollow Road in the Town of Portville. There, an ATV rider was found pinned under the vehicle, off the roadway.

“Unfortunately, life-saving measures were unsuccessful,” the Sheriff’s office said.

Crews are still investigating the incident and the victim has not yet been identified.