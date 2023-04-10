PORTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An ATV rider was killed in a crash in Cattaraugus County Saturday night.
Around 8:30 p.m., deputies with the Sheriff’s office responded to Gleason Hollow Road in the Town of Portville. There, an ATV rider was found pinned under the vehicle, off the roadway.
“Unfortunately, life-saving measures were unsuccessful,” the Sheriff’s office said.
Crews are still investigating the incident and the victim has not yet been identified.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.