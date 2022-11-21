LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Cattaraugus County residents have been arrested after the Sheriff’s office says a baby had to be revived with Narcan.

Authorities announced charges of assault and reckless endangerment. This past Thursday, Cody Worthington, 29, and Samantha Steiner, 32, were arraigned in court and remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail.

According to the Sheriff’s office, Worthington and Steiner had fentanyl drugs in their apartment, which were allegedly able to be consumed by an 11-month-old child.

“The child was found to be unconscious and unresponsive,” the Sheriff’s office said. “After two doses of Narcan, the child became alert and responsive.”

Worthington was remanded on $1,000 bail, while Steiner was remanded on $2,500 bail. Both will be in court at a later date.