SOUTH DAYTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for parts of the Village of South Dayton due to a water main break.
The advisory is in effect for the following streets:
- Cherry Street
- Prospect Street
- Third Street
- Main Street from Pine Street to the water tank
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.