SOUTH DAYTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for parts of the Village of South Dayton due to a water main break.

The advisory is in effect for the following streets:

  • Cherry Street
  • Prospect Street
  • Third Street
  • Main Street from Pine Street to the water tank

