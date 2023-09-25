ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office is reporting the arrest of a Buffalo man in the Town of Allegany earlier this month.

On the morning of Saturday, September 16, deputies responded to an address on Route 417 in the Town of Allegany after a report of a man chasing a woman who was allegedly screaming for help.

The Sheriff’s office says Jamal Johnson, 28, broke into a residence and assaulted someone while children were inside.

Johnson, who was charged with burglary, assault and endangering the welfare of a child, was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail without bail. He’ll be back in court at a later date.