KENNEDY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cattaraugus County man is sitting behind bars accused of arson in the Town of Kennedy.

Aubrey E. Baize, 28, was arrested and charged with third-degree arson in connection with a Wednesday house fire.

An investigation by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Chautauqua County Fire investigators revealed Baize was seen entering the home involved in the blaze, according to NYSP.

“Further investigative steps” and area interviews were completed leading authorities to slap handcuffs on the 28-year-old.

He’s locked up at the Chautauqua County Jail, awaiting arraignment.

The investigation into the blaze is ongoing.