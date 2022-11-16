LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cattaraugus County woman has been charged with rape, course of sexual conduct against a child and obscenity.
40-year-old Deborah Timblin’s arrest Tuesday morning was the result of an investigation, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office said. She was taken into custody without incident and arraigned in Town of Little Valley Court.
Following this, she was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail on $50,000 bail. Timblin will be back in court at a later date.
