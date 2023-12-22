(The video above shows an environmental conservation officer using a decoy to catch an alleged violator.)

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — In just over a week’s time, the Department of Environmental Conservation said it nabbed a number of hunters breaking the law, by utilizing a decoy.

The decoy operations took place in Cattaraugus County between Dec. 2-10 with the goal of catching people illegally road hunting. Essentially, that’s when people hunt while still on the road or shoulder.

Environmental conservation officers issued more than 20 tickets to five different people. The violations included discharging a firearm from a public highway, possessing a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, failure to wear fluorescent orange or pink and failure to wear back tags, the DEC says.

A list of hunting regulations in New York State can be found here.