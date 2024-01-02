CARROLLTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Ellicottville man is facing multiple charges after a police chase took him from Pennsylvania to Cattaraugus County.

Early Tuesday morning around 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to the pursuit, which was headed into New York. The Sheriff’s office says that during the pursuit, a deputy was almost struck as the driver fled “multiple patrol units.”

According to authorities, spike strips were deployed on the vehicle. It’s not clear exactly where this occurred, but in a report, the Sheriff’s office listed the incident location as Route 417 in Carrollton.

The driver, who was identified as 64-year-old Patrick Fuhr, was accused of reckless endangerment, unlawfully fleeing a police officer, reckless driving, and aggravated unlicensed operation among other charges.

Fuhr was taken into custody without bail in Cattaraugus County and further charges are pending.