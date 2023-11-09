PORTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Allegany County man has been sentenced for vehicular manslaughter in a drunk driving incident from September of last year.

According to a prior News 4 report, Skyler Hess, 21, was behind the wheel of a pickup truck on Route 417 in Portville when he hit a parked Jeep, resulting in the death of a 19-year-old man. Additionally, the report says Hess hit another vehicle and a tree, as well. Two teens, ages 16 and 18 were injured.

According to the Cattaraugus County District Attorney’s office, Hess was nearly two times the legal limit for alcohol.

He was sentenced on Thursday. The longest sentences he received, for the charges of vehicular manslaughter and first-degree reckless endangerment, were two and one-third to seven years in prison.

He was also sentenced for criminally negligent homicide, reckless driving, criminal mischief, moving from the lane unsafely, and two counts each of DWI and vehicular assault. His sentences for each of the charges will be served concurrently.

In addition to time in prison, Hess was ordered to pay fines and his driver’s license was revoked.