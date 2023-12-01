ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Holiday Valley is opening its hills to skiers and snowboarders, after announcing this week that Friday would be their season opener.

The winter attraction encouraged people to get in line early before the first spin of The Yodeler lift at 9 a.m. Holiday Valley also shared plans for a grand opening celebration for Mardi Gras 6 at 9:30 a.m.

The two aforementioned lifts, along with School Haus, were on the list of those anticipated to open Friday. The open trails include Mardi Gras, School Haus West, Yodeler, Lower Crystal and Candy Cane Loop.

Skiers and snowboarders can get tickets at the customer service building, as well as Yodeler.

Holiday Valley also shared that night skiing and riding is expected to start one week later on December 8.

“We are thrilled to be kicking off the new season and looking forward to seeing you with your family and friends out on the slopes,” Holiday Valley wrote on Facebook.

For rates and more information on the 2023-24 season, click or tap here.