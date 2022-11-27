ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Holiday Valley announced that due to this week’s forecast, the slopes will be closed from Monday to Thursday.

“We hope to be able to resume snowmaking later in the week and with any luck will see some more lake effect snow in the near future,” the announcement said.

According to Holiday Valley’s director of marketing Dash Hegeman, the plan is to reopen the slopes on Friday, Dec. 2 at 9 a.m. He advised to stay tuned into the resort’s social media channels for updates.