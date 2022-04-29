ASHFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office, retired Erie County K-9 Haso was found dead Friday after going missing in Ashford Hollow earlier this week.

Haso, an 8-year-old dog, reportedly ran off Monday, though he was fitted with a microchip.

The Sheriff’s office confirmed Friday that Haso’s death is under investigation, but would not confirm any further details.

