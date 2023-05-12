LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cattaraugus County man was charged with stealing a golf cart from the county fairgrounds.

Kasey Ellis, a 23-year-old Little Valley resident, was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon following a larceny investigation.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office says Ellis was found to be in possession of a golf cart and admitted to taking it.

He faces charges of petit larceny, criminal trespassing and burglary. After being processed at the Sheriff’s office, he was released with court appearance tickets.