LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cattaraugus County man was charged with stealing a golf cart from the county fairgrounds.
Kasey Ellis, a 23-year-old Little Valley resident, was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon following a larceny investigation.
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office says Ellis was found to be in possession of a golf cart and admitted to taking it.
He faces charges of petit larceny, criminal trespassing and burglary. After being processed at the Sheriff’s office, he was released with court appearance tickets.
Latest Posts
- Garcia introduces ‘Honoring All Families’ resolution after Marjorie Taylor Greene comments on motherhood
- Bus driver accused of threatening student indicted on illegal rifle charge
- New Twitter CEO is NBC’s Linda Yaccarino, an executive with deep advertising roots, Musk says
- These are most popular baby names of 2022: Social Security Administration
- White Castle offering free hamburgers for ‘National Slider Day’
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.