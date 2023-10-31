LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Erie County man has been accused of smashing a law enforcement patrol vehicle’s window with a brick.

On Monday night, just after 7:30, Cattaraugus County deputies were dispatched to the Sheriff’s office on Court Street in Little Valley, where they say Michael Hecht, 42, reportedly committed the act.

Hecht, an East Concord resident, was taken into custody and arraigned on a felony charge of third-degree criminal mischief.

Pending further proceedings, Hecht was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail.