COLDSPRING, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cattaraugus County man wanted in Pennsylvania was recently taken into custody.

This past Wednesday, Coldspring resident Jason Nichols, 41, was arrested when the U.S. Marshals Service and the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office attempted a warrant execution on Lower Gulf Road.

According to the Sheriff’s office, Nichols had an active warrant out of the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections. He was taken to the Sheriff’s office for processing before being arraigned in Town of Little Valley Court.

After this, he was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail to await extradition by authorities in Pennsylvania.