CARROLLTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man wanted in Pennsylvania was found and taken into custody in New York early Monday morning.

Deputies with the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office stopped Joseph Hollingshead on Route 417 in Carrollton around 3:20 a.m. According to them, the 41-year-old Olean resident was wanted in Elk County for forgery, theft, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Following his arraignment in Town of Little Valley Court, Hollingshead was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail.