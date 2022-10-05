ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State police are looking to identify someone who they say entered a Spectrum store in the Town of Allegany.

Police did not specify what this person is suspected of, but they’re looking to identify them. They say they entered the store at 1747 Plaza Drive on August 17.

Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call 585-344-6200 and refer to case number “10998324.”