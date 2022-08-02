ISCHUA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State police are looking for help finding the suspect in an armed robbery at a casino in Cattaraugus County.
They say it happened at Seneca Gaming and Entertainment Oil Springs Casino in the Town of Ischua. According to police, the unidentified man went there on Saturday around 10:55 p.m. and displayed what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun. Police say he was carrying a cloth shopping bag.
State police say he approached the cashier’s cage and demanded money. According to officials, he was described as wearing a camouflage shirt, hat, mask, dark sweatpants and black sneakers with white trim.
They say he had an average build with the word “love” tattooed on his knuckles or drawn on his gloves.
According to police, he left on foot with cash in the shopping bag, as well as a cashier drawer with additional cash.
Anyone with information on the suspect can call State Police at (585) 344-6200.
