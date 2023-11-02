OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Pennsylvania man has been accused of forcibly touching a St. Bonaventure University student on the school’s campus.

On Tuesday, around 1:30 p.m., New York State Troopers out of Olean responded to the campus after receiving a complaint of unwanted touching. The suspect was determined to be 30-year-old Potter County resident Jacob Tarr, who is not a St. Bonaventure student.

According to State police, Tarr touched the 19-year-old student in a school common area before fleeing the scene. At the time of the incident, they say Tarr had an infant in his vehicle.

The following day, Tarr was arrested on charges of forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child. After being arraigned in Town of Allegany Court, he was released on his own recognizance. An order of protection was issued, as well.