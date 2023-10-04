OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Allegany County has been charged in connection to a string of recent burglaries in Olean.
Estefan Sabastros, 29, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with burglary, petit larceny, grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.
Olean police say he burglarized the following places:
- First Baptist Church
- Immanuel Christian Day Care and Church
- Pepper and Crandall Real Estate
- Rafi’s Platter
Following his arraignment, Sabastros was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail without bail. He’s due back in court on Friday.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.