OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Allegany County has been charged in connection to a string of recent burglaries in Olean.

Estefan Sabastros, 29, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with burglary, petit larceny, grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

Olean police say he burglarized the following places:

First Baptist Church

Immanuel Christian Day Care and Church

Pepper and Crandall Real Estate

Rafi’s Platter

Following his arraignment, Sabastros was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail without bail. He’s due back in court on Friday.