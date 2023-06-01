OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The former owner of a Domino’s Pizza franchise in Olean has agreed to settle a race harassment lawsuit, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced Thursday.

Parris Pizza Company, LLC, agreed to pay $150,000 and provide “other relief to resolve a racial harassment lawsuit” that was filed by the EEOC earlier this year.

According to the lawsuit, Parris Pizza permitted Black employees to be harassed by white coworkers beginning in at least 2019.

The mistreatment, according to the lawsuit, included two shift managers’ regular and open use of slurs during shifts. Among other incidents, one of the managers mimicked the voice of a slave owner and, allegedly, called an employee “boy” while the other manager stood by and laughed.

According to the EECO, Black employees repeatedly complained about the harassment but Parris Pizza did not take action. Due to the harassment and the franchise’s failure to take action, one employee was compelled to resign.

“The law requires employers to thoroughly investigate complaints of racial harassment and take effective action to end a hostile work environment,” said Jeffrey Burstein, regional attorney for the EEOC’s New York District Office, in a release. “We are pleased Parris Pizza has agreed to provide relief to the Black employees who had to go to work every day and endure incessant use of racial slurs.”

Parris Pizza, LLC, no longer operates any businesses.