OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pickup truck driver has been charged with both murder and manslaughter following a fatal incident in Olean.

On Sunday, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office says Scott Carlson, a 48-year-old Olean resident, was driving on Seneca Avenue when he struck a 42-year-old woman and left the scene.

The woman was not named by law enforcement, but they say she was an Olean resident, as well.

When Carlson was arraigned on the second-degree homicide charges, he was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of bail. The Sheriff’s office says additional charges are pending.