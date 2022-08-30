OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the City of Olean are searching for missing 12-year-old Dakota Smith, who disappeared more than a week ago.

Smith packed a bag and left his home after getting into a disagreement with his parents after he wasn’t allowed to go camping, Olean Police said in a Facebook post.

According to police, the 12-year-old has run away before, but for shorter periods of time.

He stands at 5’7” tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. It’s not known what clothes he could be wearing.

Smith is believed to still be in the Olean area and several unverified reports to police put him in South Olean near Edwards Court. Police believe he could be staying in vacant houses or in the woods.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Dakota Smith, call Olean Police at 716-376-5678.