OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Olean woman was charged with driving drunk with her five-year-old son in the vehicle.

The incident took place Tuesday morning, shortly before 2:30 a.m.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office says Alasia Harvin, 25, was taken into custody before being released on a court appearance ticket.

Evan Anstey