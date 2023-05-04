OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Olean woman was charged with driving drunk with her five-year-old son in the vehicle.
The incident took place Tuesday morning, shortly before 2:30 a.m.
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office says Alasia Harvin, 25, was taken into custody before being released on a court appearance ticket.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.