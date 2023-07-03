PERRYSBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A shelter-in-place order issued over the weekend left many in the Town of Perrysburg with questions and concerns.

Roslyn Lesniak was stunned after learning her son, Michael Buthy, has been charged with first-degree attempted murder and reckless endangerment after allegedly shooting at law enforcement during a standoff.

“Michael is not a murderer,” Lesniak said.

Lesniak told News 4 she called for help Saturday after Buthy, 43, overdosed on epilepsy medication.

When law enforcement arrived, Buthy allegedly fired several rounds from a long gun at law enforcement, according to New York State Police. Troopers returned fire, but no one was hit or injured. Residents were ordered to shelter in place as the 11-hour standoff dragged on.

Lesniak said her son lived in the garage next to her mobile home.

She believes law enforcement savagely searched her home — tearing a hole in the front and leaving her homeless.

Buthy ran into the woods before law enforcement was able to take him into custody.

