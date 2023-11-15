BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — No one was injured when a single-engine plane made an emergency landing on State Route 417 in Cattaraugus County on Tuesday, New York State Police announced.

Police said the plane, which was piloted by 21-year-old Ethan M. McInotosh of Maine, began experiencing mechanical issues and commenced an emergency landing just before 5 p.m. on Route 417 in the Town of Carrollton.

McInotosh, who was the plane’s lone occupant, successfully landed on the road and caused no damage to any property. The plane was eventually removed from the roadway.