CARROLLTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State police say they took a Rochester man into custody after a chase on I-86.

The arrest took place on March 28. Earlier that month, police say Brandon Blackshear, 28, fled from authorities during an attempted traffic stop in the Town of Carrollton.

A pursuit followed through Carrollton and Allegany, police said. While it was happening, they say Blackshear threw a bag of cocaine out of his vehicle.

Blackshear, who was wanted on a federal warrant, was arrested on charges of unlawfully fleeing a police officer and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Following his arrest, Blackshear was arraigned and remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail without bail.