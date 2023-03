PERSIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office responded to a roll-over motor vehicle crash early in the morning on Friday, leading to one person’s arrest.

Dana Gerace, 43, was arrested for driving while intoxicated following the crash. The crash happened on Rt. 353 just after midnight.

Gerace was charged with DWI, aggravated DWI, and various Vehicle and Traffic Law violations and was released on an appearance ticket for a later date and time.