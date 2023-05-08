Warning: This story contains alleged details of rape and murder from the man convicted in the attack. Reader discretion is advised.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Edward Kindt, the man who spent 23 years behind bars for the rape and murder of a Salamanca mother in 1999, described the moment he killed the woman in a parole hearing in February, according to NYS Department of Corrections documents obtained by News 4.

Kindt was 15 years old when he murdered 39-year-old Penny Brown on May 9, 1999, which was Mother’s Day. Kindt, now 39 years old himself, was released on parole in March, much to the dismay of many in the Southern Tier, including Brown’s family and community leaders.

According to documents, Kindt appeared in front of a parole board 10 times during his 9 years-to-life sentence. In his final appearance in front of the parole board, he described grabbing Brown from behind and covering her mouth as she jogged by with her two dogs.

He then described escorting Brown off of the path and raping her before punching her in the head and strangling her, which he said was in an effort to get away without her being able to see which way he escaped.

Kindt said he had a pocketknife on him at the time, but claimed he never used or displayed it.

“I was angry, I guess,” Kindt said to parole board members at his hearing in Elmira on February 15. “I had a lot of rage and anger inside of me dealing with life growing up, and it exploded on this day.”

The revelations were made public Monday when News 4 obtained court documents from the parole hearing.

During the February interview, Kindt also gave a look into his day-to-day life in prison, which included taking Native American services to learn about his heritage and trying to get into a college, but was unable to. He had not had a disciplinary incident since 2017, which was a ticket for marijuana.

“I have learned really why … how my anger and rage and things of power that I didn’t have in my life back them, feeling powerless, and this anger exploded caused me to rape this woman,” Kindt said.

After his release, Kindt was relocated to Dutchess County. Efforts had been made to release him to a motel in Allegany, but the motel’s owner denied a request from a parole officer to let him stay at the motel. Many people disagreed with the idea that Kindt had been rehabilitated and should be allowed back into society. He is also banned from the Seneca Nation for at least one year upon release.

Brown’s family fought for years to keep Kindt behind bars, working with local lawmakers to pass Penny’s Law, which increased the minimum penalty for second degree murder committed by someone 16 years and younger to 15 years to life.

One parole board commissioner, Joseph Crangle, dissented on the decision that Kindt should be released back into society, but ultimately he was released.

The conditions of Kindt’s parole are strict and lengthy, stating that he will seek and obtain employment and/or schooling, submit to substance abuse testing, not consume alcohol, abide by a curfew, not have contact with anyone under the age of 18 nor have contact with Brown’s family without permission. He will also have sex offender status, have geographic restrictions and must submit to polygraph tests, among several other conditions.