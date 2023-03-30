SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Edward Kindt, who was convicted for raping and murdering Penny Brown in Salamanca in 1999 when he was 15 years old, was released from prison Thursday, according to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

News 4 has confirmed that Kindt has been taken to Dutchess County. It’s not clear if he’ll face parole-related restrictions.

Recent reports stated that efforts were made to release Kindt to an Olean motel. Kindt, who is Seneca, was recently banned from all Seneca Nation territories for at least a year.

Kindt, now 39, the same age as Brown when she was killed, was granted parole on Feb. 17 after being denied multiple times in the past. He was originally sentenced to nine years to life in prison until former State Sen. Cathy Young helped pass Penny’s Law, which increased the second-degree murder sentence for someone under 16 years old to 15 years to life.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.