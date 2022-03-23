SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amy Schumer is bringing her “Whore Tour” to western New York.

And yes, that’s the actual name of her upcoming trek across the United States. Schumer will make a stop at the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino in Salamanca on October 29.

Tickets for the Emmy-winning and Golden Globe-nominated star’s show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster, but the pre-sale has already begun. That runs through Thursday at 10 p.m. Those who want tickets early can use the code “AMY.”

In her career, the cousin of U.S. Senator Charles Schumer has reached some huge milestones. She’s the only female comedian to have headlined Madison Square Garden and will soon host the 94th Academy Awards along with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.