SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local school district is implementing new safety protocols after an incident involving both students and a non-student occurred during a homecoming dance.

According to Salamanca School District school officials, an incident involving four high school students and a non-student, at approximately 10 p.m. on Sept. 30, occurred in a school parking lot during a homecoming dance.

School officials say that three high school students chased a fourth student out of the building, and a sibling of the non-sibling joined “the skirmish” and branded a keyring knife. They say the four students did not follow directions given by the school safety officer or school resource officer prior to the sibling joining the incident.

The school resource officer requested assistance from local law enforcement and engaged the sibling, school officials say. They say the incident lasted 90 seconds and a student reported that a gun could potentially be present. Police investigation determined that no gun was present at the scene during the incident.

Following an investigation, News 4 learned that the non-student sibling had pending charges and several students were facing discipline hearings. This past Tuesday, a 17-year-old was arrested and charged with menacing. The teen was given an appearance ticket for probation services at a later date.

Out of an abundance of caution, the school has implemented the following safety protocols for all school events on school property and at Vet’s Park:

Students will need to preregister for events at the school, such as dances and activity nights to ensure the district has sufficient safety and supervisory personnel

Additional supervision staff, safety staff, and SROs will be present at all events

The district will use electronic weapon detection systems at large events, particularly those held at Vet’s Park

Additional lighting and surveillance cameras will be installed on the school campus and at Vet’s Park

Enhanced communication systems will be used by supervisors and safety personnel

School officials say no injuries were sustained by any of the students involved in the incident.