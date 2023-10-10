SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman wanted on multiple bench warrants out of Madison County was found hours away in Salamanca.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office says 51-year-old Oneida resident Paula Hunkins was stopped on I-86 this past Wednesday afternoon. The warrants that were out for her came from the Madison County Sheriff’s office and the State police barracks in Oneida.

Cattaraugus County authorities say Hunkins was taken to “a safe location” and transferred to New York State police for further court proceedings.