SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Salamanca man was accused of child endangerment and assaulting a police officer in what the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office says was a domestic incident.
Monday morning around 6:20 a.m., deputies responded to a call on Center Road. There, they found a man bleeding from the ear and nose.
The Sheriff’s office says Leigh White, 36, “was intoxicated and slammed a door, causing injury to deputies.”
They say White allegedly did not comply with the deputies, and also assaulted a victim and endangered the welfare of children in the residence.
White was subsequently charged with assault, assault on a police officer, endangering the welfare of a child and obstructing governmental administration.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.