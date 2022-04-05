SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to Salamanca police, Salamanca schools went into lockdown Tuesday, after a man with a pistol was reportedly headed in the direction of an elementary school after trespassing on a local woman’s property.

Around 4:30 p.m., the woman notified police that the man confronted her with the weapon, then left, in the direction of Prospect Elementary. The department called the school district and the schools were put on lockdown.

Police are still attempting to locate the suspect and have brought a K9 to assist in the search.