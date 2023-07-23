SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were killed, including two teenagers, in a crash on Old Route 17 in the Town of Salamanca late Saturday night, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said the call came in around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

In the crash, a 17-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl, both from Salamanca, were killed. A 27-year-old male from Franklinville was also killed. A 13-year-old girl survived and is in stable condition at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Police said that no charges are anticipated, but high speed appears to be a significant contributing factor.

The Salamanca School District said Sunday that a recent Salamanca High School graduate and another student were killed. The injured teen is also a Salamanca High School student.

The district said they will have a crisis team available for students, staff and community members at Seneca Intermediate School from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday.

Names are not being released at this time.