SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were killed, including two teenagers, in a crash on Old Route 17 in the Town of Salamanca late Saturday night, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office said.
Authorities said the call came in around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
In the crash, a 17-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl, both from Salamanca, were killed. A 27-year-old male from Franklinville was also killed. A 13-year-old girl survived and is in stable condition at Oishei Children’s Hospital.
Police said that no charges are anticipated, but high speed appears to be a significant contributing factor.
The Salamanca School District said Sunday that a recent Salamanca High School graduate and another student were killed. The injured teen is also a Salamanca High School student.
The district said they will have a crisis team available for students, staff and community members at Seneca Intermediate School from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday.
Names are not being released at this time.
Latest Posts
- Two teens among three killed in crash in Salamanca, another teen injured
- Three City of Tonawanda officers hurt in fight at Canal Fest
- Police respond to crash on West Tupper and Pearl Street
- 14-year-old in critical condition after being hit by car in Niagara Falls
- “Barbie” showings nearly double those of “Oppenheimer” at local theatres
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.