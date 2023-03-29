SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man who raped and killed a woman on a Salamanca running trail more than 20 years ago, could be released from prison any day now.

This is sparking outrage and fear throughout the Southern Tier, as people wait to learn where Edward Kindt will end up.

News 4 talked to Terry King, who specializes in re-integrating people back into society, and what that might look like with this case.

King runs Saving Grace Ministries in Buffalo. His organization helps people getting out of prison or jail get back on their feet. He says it’s crucial the appropriate steps are taken when releasing Kindt.

“The reality is, without those strict and intensive guidelines, it won’t fair well,” King said.

He says Kindt will need to be in a structured environment that will supervised.

“It’s housing first and foremost that’s safe and secure and dependable,” he said. “Is it a relative? Is it a group home, a shelter? Is it 24 hour supervision? In the case of this individual, 24 hour supervision in a program site would be beneficial.”

Kindt has been in prison for 24 years for killing Penny Brown on Mother’s Day in 1999. He committed the murder when he was 15-years-old and this will be his first time in society as an adult. King says it’s unclear how this person will act once out of prison and he understands why that’s concerning.

“Will this adult that’s coming back to community be able to handle that emotionally and if not, what’s the recourse? He asked. “It’s more than just housing. It’s more than just what address is he going to go to. It’s what are those wrap around services and are they available where the state is deciding to send him to.”

King says Kindt will need to be somewhere that will allow easy access to and from his parole meetings and he’ll need counseling services.

King says usually, people are released back into the community they’re from, but in this case, it’s unlikely.

“In those situations where a community is outraged at the return, the state will often remove them to an adjoining community, or another community in the state for public safety,” King said.

New York State Senator George Borrello says he’s concerned Kindt will be released somewhere in his district. He says he’s against Kindt being released at all and says this creates fears throughout the community.

“He’s a dangerous violent felon,” Borrello said. “He randomly picked poor Penny Brown, raped and murdered her at 15-years-old. Someone like that can not be rehabilitated. That’s what hearing from our community.”

Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone tells News 4 that his office is typically notified about a week in advance about a parole release. His office has not been notified that Kindt will be released in the county.

“We’ve received no information for that,” Quattrone said. “We have not received any notices from state parole.”

“I was asked if I think this is the proper place, and I think the proper place is Elmira Correctional facility,” Sheriff Quattrone added.

The Department of Corrections released a statement to News 4 saying, quote, “Mr. Kindt remains incarcerated today while work continues on completing his community preparation. When this is completed, including approving his housing, Mr. Kindt will be released to Community Supervision.”

Based on the Department of Corrections website, Kindt remains in custody at the Elmira correctional facility.