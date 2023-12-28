LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office says scammers are targeting locals, this time posing as representatives of Publisher’s Clearinghouse.

According to authorities, the callers are telling potential victims that they’ve won, with a request for processing fees.

“During the conversation, they are arranging electronic payment or a meeting place to receive the payment in person,” the Sheriff’s office said.

The law enforcement agency is warning people to not give away personal information over the phone, and if a call like this is received, tell police about it.