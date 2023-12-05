ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following a series of trespassing complaints on St. Bonaventure University’s campus and in the Village of Allegany, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office has a suspect in mind.

Law enforcement officials shared a couple of photos of someone they’re looking to identify, whom they referred to as the subject of “numerous” complaints.

Anyone with information on their identity is asked to call the Sheriff’s office at (716) 938-9191.