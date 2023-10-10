SOUTH DAYTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 31-year-old South Dayton man stands accused of stealing more than $3,000 worth of property from a building in the village.

Late Monday night around 11 p.m., deputies with the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office apprehended Joshua Press at his home following an investigation into a burglary. There, they say stolen property was recovered.

After this, Press was arraigned in the Village of Little Valley and remanded to jail on $5,000 bail. He’s scheduled to appear in court at a later date.