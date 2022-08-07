DAYTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Village of South Dayton has announced that, effective immediately, residents are asked to restrict water usage due to reduced production from existing wells.

The restrictions come as the village is installing a new well as part of a water system improvement project, which will increase water production in South Dayton.

Restrictions include:

No watering of lawns

No washing of vehicles

No filling of swimming pools

Limit shower length

Limit/discontinue other non-essential water use

The project is underway and village representatives said the condition is expected to be temporary.

“Dependent upon conditions we may require further restrictions or reduce restrictions in the upcoming weeks and months,” the announcement said.