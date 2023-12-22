BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Authorities are investigating after an alleged robbery at a bank in the town of Allegany Friday afternoon, New York State Police said.

Police responded to a bank robbery call at the Community Bank located at 3074 State Route 417 at approximately 4 p.m. According to authorities, the suspect or suspects fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

No injuries were reported, police said.

This is a developing story. News 4 will provide updates as they become available.