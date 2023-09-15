ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A top prize-winning ticket was recently sold at the Kwik Fill on E. Washington Street in Ellicottville.

The ticket was for the Thursday evening drawing and is worth $17,582.50. A ticket of matching value was also sold at a convenience store in Manhattan.

Here are the winning numbers: 03-04-13-21-29.

Winning lottery tickets can be turned in for prizes within a year of their drawing.