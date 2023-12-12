CUBA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A family friend tells News 4 that Gabby Kranock, the 19-year-old who was left paralyzed in a crash involving a drunk driver last year, has died.

Kranock, who was struck in September 2022, had spent time in and out of ECMC battling kidney issues and recovering from her injuries, which left her without feeling from the shoulders down. Two of Kranock’s friends were also struck, one of whom died.

This past October, former Buffalo Bill Darryl Talley led a benefit for Kranock in Allegany County, where Kranock is from.

“I don’t have appropriate words right now,” Talley’s wife, Janine, wrote with an emoji of a broken heart on social media Tuesday morning.

Kranock was a former gymnast and member of the basketball team in high school.

Skyler Hess, the now-21-year-old driver involved in the fatal crash, was sentenced last month to two-and-one-third to seven years in prison.