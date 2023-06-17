FREEDOM, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are dead following a head-on collision in the Town of Freedom, according to New York State Police.

Troopers say, at approximately 12:05 p.m. Saturday, they responded to the scene of a head-on collision on Freedom Road.

Troopers say, after a preliminary investigation, a 2006 Dodge Ram traveling westbound crossed the center line and struck an oncoming 2005 Ford Focus.

The operator of the Ford and a passenger were taken by Mercy Flight with serious injuries. Two other passengers in the Ford were declared deceased at the scene, according to Troopers.

The operator of the Dodge, Troopers say, was treated for minor injuries at the scene and transported to SP Warsaw for evaluation. The passenger of the Dodge was transported by Mercy Flight with serious injuries.

This is a developing news story, check back for updates.