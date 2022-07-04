COLDSPRING, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Sunday afternoon, two people were killed in a three-car crash in Cattaraugus County.
Shortly after 2:30, deputies with the Sheriff’s Office responded to W. Perimeter Road in Coldspring, where a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old were killed. Five other people were treated for minor injuries at the scene.
The names of the victims have not been released.
It’s not clear what led to it, but the Sheriff’s Office is investigating this crash.
