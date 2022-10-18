LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York Lottery says a Take 5 ticket worth $5,968 was sold at the Crosby’s store on Rock City Street in Little Valley.
The ticket was for Monday’s mid-day drawing, which had winning numbers of 2-9-11-13-22.
Winning tickets can be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.
